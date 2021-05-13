Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $127.56

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Teradyne stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 52,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,237. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 620,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

