Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $109.78

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.