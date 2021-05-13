Brokerages Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $79.33

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.36. 368,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,169. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

