Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,735. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.