Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $164.14

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of WING stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

