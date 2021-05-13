Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMEA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

