Brokers Issue Forecasts for PRA Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.