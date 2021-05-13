Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$73.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 39.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.