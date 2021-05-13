Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Summit Materials by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $551,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

