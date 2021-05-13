Brokers Offer Predictions for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 4,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,233. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $922.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $21,741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

