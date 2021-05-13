Brokers Set Expectations for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,918. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.