Brokers Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PMT. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

