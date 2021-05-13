Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of BEP opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

