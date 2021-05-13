Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.38 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

BRKS traded down $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 1,239,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

