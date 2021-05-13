Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after buying an additional 106,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 147,370 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

