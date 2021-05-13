Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 5,360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 304,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,201,859. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

