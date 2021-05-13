Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $211,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 43,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,599. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.