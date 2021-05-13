Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $410.68. 25,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

