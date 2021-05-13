Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Laurentian

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective increased by analysts at Laurentian from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$11.55. 55,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,589. The firm has a market cap of C$348.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

