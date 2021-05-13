BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Increased to C$4.35 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.35 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$286.42 million and a PE ratio of 87.39. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

