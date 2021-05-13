BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $584.07. 122,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,406. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

