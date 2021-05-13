BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

