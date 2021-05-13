BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $25.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 495,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.