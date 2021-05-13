BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.04. 17,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

