BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,346 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of ALL traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,197. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

