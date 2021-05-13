BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,130 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $225.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,158. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.