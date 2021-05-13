BTIG Research Downgrades The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Neutral

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,217,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $11,119,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.