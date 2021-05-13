BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $576.57 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

