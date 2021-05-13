Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Truist Securities upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 56,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,652. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

