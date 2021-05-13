Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 299,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. Bumble has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

