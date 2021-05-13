Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $314.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $334.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.