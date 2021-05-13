Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $314.12 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $334.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

