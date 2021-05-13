Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

BURL opened at $314.12 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $334.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.