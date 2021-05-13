Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,712 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 303,639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

