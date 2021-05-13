Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.12

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

About Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

