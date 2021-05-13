Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

