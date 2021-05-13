C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 12,219 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,389. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,717. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

