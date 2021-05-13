C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.46% of S&P Global worth $387,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

