C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Republic Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 85,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 91,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 107.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.84. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,484. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

