CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.91.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE CACI traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $258.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.81. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CACI International by 2,242.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in CACI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.