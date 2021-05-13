Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Sells 400,000 Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$984,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,232,327 shares in the company, valued at C$22,711,524.42.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total value of C$1,011,880.00.

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$192.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.79.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

