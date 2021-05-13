Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLBS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.06.

CLBS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

