Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELY. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

