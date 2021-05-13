Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,794 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,653 shares of company stock valued at $21,318,743. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.