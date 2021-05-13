Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.73.

NYSE:DE opened at $373.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.15. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

