Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.