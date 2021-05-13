Calton & Associates Inc. Has $463,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 956,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 460,037 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 433,935 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 354,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,086,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.