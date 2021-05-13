Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,622 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,966,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.71 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

