Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,593,000.

BSCO opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

