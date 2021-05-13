Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.82 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.290-0.350 EPS.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 3,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 168.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.